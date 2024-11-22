B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 358.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 358.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Investec set a 495.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

