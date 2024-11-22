B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 358.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 358.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Investec set a 495.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
View Our Latest Report on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.
While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.