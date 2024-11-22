B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 500.00 Price Target at Redburn Atlantic

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a 500.00 target price by Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BME. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. HSBC set a 640.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goodbody set a 660.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

