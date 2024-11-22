B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 515.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 515.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt set a 650.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a 570.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
Shares of BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.55.
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
