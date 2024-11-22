B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 640.00 Price Target at HSBC

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a 640.00 target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Goodbody set a 660.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.55.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

