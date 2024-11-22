B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 640.00 Price Target at HSBC

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a 640.00 target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Goodbody set a 660.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BME
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.55.
Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
See Also
Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.
While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.