B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BME. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a 685.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

