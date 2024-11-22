Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a 630.00 price target on the stock.

Get BME alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also commented on BME. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

View Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %

LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.

While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here