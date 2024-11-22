Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a 630.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BME. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
View Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %
LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.
While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.