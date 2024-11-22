B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 495.00 Price Target by Investec Analysts

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) received a 495.00 target price from stock analysts at Investec in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Goodbody set a 660.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt set a 650.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 450.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

