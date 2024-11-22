B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 650.00 Price Target at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a 650.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
LON:BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
