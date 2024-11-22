B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 660.00 Price Target by Goodbody Analysts

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 660.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goodbody in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.55.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

