B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 660.00 Price Target by Goodbody Analysts

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 660.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goodbody in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
Get Our Latest Analysis on BME
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.55.
Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.
While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise. Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.