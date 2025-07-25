BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.43. 532,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

