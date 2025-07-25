BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $277.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the railroad operator's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.46.

UNP stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. 2,887,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,477. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

