BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock's current price.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O'connor sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $314,286.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,300 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here