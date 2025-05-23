BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $324.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the software company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.73.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.66.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

