BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $265.43.

SAP Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $300.09 on Friday. SAP has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $306.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

