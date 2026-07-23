BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CLSA assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.32.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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