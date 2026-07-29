BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $227.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $279.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $255.55.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.7%

BE traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. 15,674,414 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,976,973. The company's fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,235.69 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 expected and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 expected and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Outlook was raised materially: Bloom increased its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Its EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the $1.99 consensus. Management said its order backlog is growing faster than revenue. Bloom Energy Beats Q2 Expectations and Raises Revenue Outlook

Bloom increased its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Its EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the $1.99 consensus. Management said its order backlog is growing faster than revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand is strengthening the growth story: Investors view Bloom as a potential power supplier for constrained AI data-center capacity. An expanded Brookfield Asset Management financing partnership, reportedly rising from $5 billion to $25 billion, could support large-scale deployments. BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $295 price target. Bloom Energy Stock Surges After Record Quarter

Investors view Bloom as a potential power supplier for constrained AI data-center capacity. An expanded Brookfield Asset Management financing partnership, reportedly rising from $5 billion to $25 billion, could support large-scale deployments. BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $295 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “hold” rating despite BTIG’s bullish view. Bloom Energy Given Average Hold Rating

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “hold” rating despite BTIG’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks. BE has already delivered a very large multiyear gain, trades far above its 50-day moving average after the recent swings, and some commentary suggests the stock may be fully priced. Its high beta may amplify future pullbacks if AI spending expectations weaken.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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