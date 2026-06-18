BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $180.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Truist Financial downgraded Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.63.

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Accenture Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $314.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.80 , topping the $3.70 consensus and up from $3.49 a year ago, showing continued profit growth. Accenture (ACN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

Accenture reported fiscal Q3 EPS of , topping the consensus and up from a year ago, showing continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced strategic expansion in cybersecurity, including a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, which could strengthen its AI-era security offerings. Accenture to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Defense with End-to-End Cybersecurity Platform

The company also announced strategic expansion in cybersecurity, including a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, which could strengthen its AI-era security offerings. Positive Sentiment: Accenture also continued building its digital and healthcare footprint with deals for Unilever AI factory work, IndX, and Alfahealth, supporting longer-term growth opportunities. Accenture (ACN) Lands Unilever AI Factory Deal And Expands With Two Acquisitions

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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