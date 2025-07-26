BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas's payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Further Reading

