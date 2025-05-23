BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 128,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,210. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF - Free Report) by 493.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

