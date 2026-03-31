BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.95, but opened at $109.3440. BOC Hong Kong shares last traded at $109.3440, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts: Sign Up

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong OTCMKTS: BHKLY is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory's note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong's financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong's businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BOC Hong Kong, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOC Hong Kong wasn't on the list.

While BOC Hong Kong currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here