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BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
BOC Hong Kong logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BOC Hong Kong gapped up in pre-market trading, opening at $109.3440 after a prior close of $103.95, with just 331 shares trading hands.
  • The stock is trading above its key technicals — a 50‑day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200‑day simple moving average of $101.28 — suggesting short‑ and long‑term upward momentum.
  • BOC Hong Kong is the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China and a licensed note‑issuing bank, offering retail, corporate and institutional banking, wealth management and private banking services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.95, but opened at $109.3440. BOC Hong Kong shares last traded at $109.3440, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong OTCMKTS: BHKLY is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory's note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong's financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong's businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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