Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the aircraft producer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.42.

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Boeing Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE BA traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $215.15. 5,308,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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