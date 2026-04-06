Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.40 and last traded at $212.3190. 4,142,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,520,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,889 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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