BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

