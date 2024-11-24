Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Booking were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $884,238,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus cut Booking from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4,482.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,041.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,079.50 and a 52-week high of $5,216.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Booking's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

