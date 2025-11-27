Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 9.5% - What's Next?

Get BOR alerts: Sign Up

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc ( LON:BOR Get Free Report ) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.60. Approximately 2,550,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,063,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 10.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.58 million, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

