Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 9.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Borders & Southern Petroleum logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.5% intraday to GBX 8.60 (low GBX 8.50) on Thursday, with volume of ~2.55 million shares, up about 24% versus the average.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day moving average (GBX 10.40) and near its 200‑day MA (GBX 9.01); market capitalization is £75.58 million with a negative P/E of -66.15 and beta -0.41.
  • Borders & Southern Petroleum is an independent oil and gas explorer in the Falkland Islands, holding 100% of three production licences covering roughly 10,000 km² about 150 km southeast of the islands.
  • Interested in Borders & Southern Petroleum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR - Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.60. Approximately 2,550,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,063,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 9.5%

The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 10.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.58 million, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Borders & Southern Petroleum Right Now?

Before you consider Borders & Southern Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Borders & Southern Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Borders & Southern Petroleum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines