Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08, Zacks reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-10.500 EPS.

Shares of SAM traded up $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 642,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,073. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $230.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company's stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company's stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $258.09.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

