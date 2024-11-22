Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Edward J. Ludwig Sells 4,877 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $90.00. 5,419,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here