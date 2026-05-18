Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.83.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,206,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,955,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment in MiRus LLC , giving it about a 34% stake and an exclusive option to acquire MiRus’ structural heart/TAVR business after clinical and regulatory milestones. Investors may view this as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst in the fast-growing transcatheter aortic valve market.

Boston Scientific announced a , giving it about a 34% stake and an to acquire MiRus’ structural heart/TAVR business after clinical and regulatory milestones. Investors may view this as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst in the fast-growing transcatheter aortic valve market. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase as part of its existing buyback authorization. That kind of buyback can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in Boston Scientific’s outlook.

The company also launched a as part of its existing buyback authorization. That kind of buyback can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in Boston Scientific’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating on BSX and maintained a $80 price target , reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside from current levels.

on BSX and maintained a , reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: There was also broader pressure on healthcare stocks in premarket trading, which may have offset some of the company-specific enthusiasm.

There was also broader pressure on healthcare stocks in premarket trading, which may have offset some of the company-specific enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider trading data shows multiple executive sales over the past six months, which is not a major near-term driver but can temper sentiment for some investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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