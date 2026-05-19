Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 6.0%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,035,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,981 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $280,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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