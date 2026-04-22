Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock's previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.43.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of BSX stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,395,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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