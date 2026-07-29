Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.20.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,514,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,451. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.86 , above the $0.83 analyst consensus and up from $0.75 a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.5% to $5.442 billion , exceeding expectations of roughly $5.36-$5.37 billion. Boston Scientific beats second quarter expectations, raises full-year outlook

Boston Scientific reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of , above the $0.83 analyst consensus and up from $0.75 a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.5% to , exceeding expectations of roughly $5.36-$5.37 billion. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, with Cardiovascular sales up 8.3%, MedSurg sales up 5.9%, and particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. Margin expansion also supported the quarterly result. Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Growth was broad-based, with Cardiovascular sales up 8.3%, MedSurg sales up 5.9%, and particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. Margin expansion also supported the quarterly result. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its previously announced $2 billion accelerated share repurchase , buying back approximately 40 million shares. Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus and received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, supporting its longer-term product pipeline. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

The company completed its previously announced , buying back approximately 40 million shares. Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus and received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, supporting its longer-term product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific maintained a constructive sales-growth outlook, projecting full-year reported revenue growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5%. Nevertheless, its $21.2-$21.4 billion revenue forecast remains below the $21.6 billion consensus estimate.

Boston Scientific maintained a constructive sales-growth outlook, projecting full-year reported revenue growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5%. Nevertheless, its $21.2-$21.4 billion revenue forecast remains below the $21.6 billion consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41, below the $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82 and revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.3 billion also trail analyst expectations. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

The company lowered full-year adjusted EPS guidance to from $3.34-$3.41, below the $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82 and revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.3 billion also trail analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management cited slowing demand for the Watchman heart device and competitive pressure. A restructuring program expected to cost $700 million-$800 million, with potential headcount reductions through 2029, is also weighing on near-term earnings, although it is intended to generate future savings. Boston Scientific Cuts Outlook Ahead of Restructuring

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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