Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $42.67. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $45.4940, with a volume of 9,129,601 shares traded.

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Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus and revenue of $5.442 billion versus $5.36 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose from $0.75 in the prior-year quarter. Boston Scientific Announces Second-Quarter Results

Boston Scientific exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus and revenue of $5.442 billion versus $5.36 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose from $0.75 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. U.S. sales rose 6.2%, EMEA 6.1%, APAC 11.2% and LACA 22.4%, while margin expansion also supported the quarterly performance. Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Growth was broad-based: Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. U.S. sales rose 6.2%, EMEA 6.1%, APAC 11.2% and LACA 22.4%, while margin expansion also supported the quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase, buying back approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion for a roughly 34% stake in MiRus and an option to acquire its TAVR business, potentially strengthening Boston Scientific’s structural-heart portfolio. Boston Scientific Q2 Revenue Report

The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase, buying back approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion for a roughly 34% stake in MiRus and an option to acquire its TAVR business, potentially strengthening Boston Scientific’s structural-heart portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, adding a new commercial opportunity, although the immediate financial impact is unclear.

Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, adding a new commercial opportunity, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Management reduced 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41 and forecast revenue of $21.2-$21.4 billion, below the approximately $21.6 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.80-$0.82 EPS and $5.2-$5.3 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations. Boston Scientific Lowers Annual Profit Forecast

Management reduced 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41 and forecast revenue of $21.2-$21.4 billion, below the approximately $21.6 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.80-$0.82 EPS and $5.2-$5.3 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The outlook reduction reflects slower demand for the Watchman heart device, product-growth moderation and increased competition. A global restructuring plan is expected to involve headcount reductions and $700 million-$800 million of costs through 2029, although management targets approximately $500 million in annual savings. Boston Scientific Cuts Outlook Ahead of Restructuring

The outlook reduction reflects slower demand for the Watchman heart device, product-growth moderation and increased competition. A global restructuring plan is expected to involve headcount reductions and $700 million-$800 million of costs through 2029, although management targets approximately $500 million in annual savings. Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $74 from $95 while retaining a Buy rating, signaling reduced near-term expectations despite confidence in Boston Scientific’s longer-term prospects. UBS Adjusts Boston Scientific Price Target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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