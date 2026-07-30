Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.442 billion exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Boston Scientific Q2 revenue rises to $5.442 billion

The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Boston Scientific expects headcount reductions amid restructuring initiative

Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Negative Sentiment: The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28–$3.32 from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations.

The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts responded by cutting price targets, including BTIG to $60 from $65, although it maintained a Buy rating. BTIG lowers Boston Scientific price target

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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