Free Trial
→ This makes me furious (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Insider Brian Kaner Purchases 1,180 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Boyd Group Services logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) insider Brian Kaner bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.43 per share, with a total value of C$204,647.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,780 shares in the company, valued at C$308,705.40. This trade represents a 196.67% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$178.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 131,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$172.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.28, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$263.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Boyd Group Services Right Now?

Before you consider Boyd Group Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boyd Group Services wasn't on the list.

While Boyd Group Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines