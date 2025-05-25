BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

Get BP alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 0.6%

BP stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. BP's dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,019 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BP by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here