BP's (BP) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 525 to GBX 520 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 493.

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BP Stock Performance

LON BP traded up GBX 17.90 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 602. 68,864,625 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle purchased 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 215 shares of company stock worth $100,858. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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