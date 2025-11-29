Bradley John Wall Purchases 2,800 Shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall bought 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$40,660. The trade was a 280.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,827,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,691. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company's 50 day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets.

Further Reading

