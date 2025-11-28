Free Trial
Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Brambles opened pre-market at $32.40 versus the prior close of $30.75 and last traded at $31.48 on a volume of 9,928 shares.
  • Dividend announced and paid: A dividend of $0.1031 per share was paid on Oct 15 to shareholders of record on Sep 12 (ex-dividend Sep 11), with the report stating a yield of 218.0%.
  • Key fundamentals and technicals include a quick ratio of 0.64, current ratio of 0.67, debt-to-equity of 0.52, 50-day moving average $31.86 and 200-day moving average $31.24; Brambles operates CHEP pooling services for pallets, crates and containers globally.
Shares of Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $32.40. Brambles shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 9,928 shares changing hands.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Brambles Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 218.0%.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

