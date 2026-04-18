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Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Bread Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Bread Financial to a "Strong-Buy" from "Hold", joining other mixed analyst actions while the MarketBeat consensus rating remains "Hold" with an average target of $83.83.
  • Bread Financial reported a large quarterly earnings beat, delivering $2.07 EPS versus $0.40 expected and $975 million in revenue, and sell-side analysts forecast about $6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • The board authorized a $600 million share buyback (about 19% of outstanding shares), a move typically interpreted as management signaling the stock may be undervalued.
  • Interested in Bread Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFH. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Up 7.5%

NYSE:BFH opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Bread Financial has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,902 shares of the company's stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company's stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company's stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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