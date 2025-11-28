Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 340 at Citigroup

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 360 to GBX 340 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 476.25.

Shares of LON BREE traded down GBX 5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 328.60. 712,254 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,064. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 and a twelve month high of GBX 501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

In other news, insider Amit Bhatia bought 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £740,000. Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 7,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 per share, for a total transaction of £23,635.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 207,892 shares of company stock worth $76,508,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company's stock.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

