Brian Millham Sells 14,808 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total value of $277,676.64.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total value of $1,785,149.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $342.12. 5,648,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,654. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $327.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

