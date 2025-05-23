Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock's current price.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 232.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company's stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

