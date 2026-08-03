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BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CAO Maricel Apuli Sells 2,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
BridgeBio Pharma logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BridgeBio Pharma CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares at an average price of $80.06, worth $160,120, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She retains 127,401 shares valued at approximately $10.2 million.
  • BBIO shares edged down 0.2% to $79.96, while the company reported quarterly revenue of $194.51 million—up 66.8% year over year—but missed analysts’ EPS expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 20 Buy, two Hold and one Sell ratings; the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $95.21.
  • Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $160,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 127,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,199,724.06. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. 1,335,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,693 shares of the company's stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 175,918 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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