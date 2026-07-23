Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $11.7296 billion for the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2%

BMY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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