Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,900

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on British American Tobacco to GBX 4,900 (from GBX 4,400) with a buy rating, implying about an 11.09% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed — three Buys, one Hold and one Sell — leaving an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,500, while Jefferies has the highest target at GBX 5,200.
  • The stock traded at GBX 4,410.69 on the day, with a market cap of £96.02 billion, a P/E of 31.66, and a 52‑week range of GBX 2,838 to GBX 4,806.
  • Interested in British American Tobacco? Here are five stocks we like better.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to an "underperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 70.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,410.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,988.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,855.61. The firm has a market cap of £96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,838 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in British American Tobacco Right Now?

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines