British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,900

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to an "underperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

Get BATS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 70.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,410.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,988.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,855.61. The firm has a market cap of £96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,838 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here