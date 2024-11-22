Free Trial
→ Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.11 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
November 23, 2024
British Land logo with Finance background

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from British Land's previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Price Performance

British Land stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 30,194 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,014. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in British Land right now?

Before you consider British Land, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British Land wasn't on the list.

While British Land currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

NVIDIA Earnings: Can Blackwell Propel the Stock to $200+ in 2025?
These Top Stocks in 2024 Will Continue to be Big Winners in 2025
’Best Report in 2 Years’: NVIDIA Earnings Crushes Expectations Again

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines