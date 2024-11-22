British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.11 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from British Land's previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 30,194 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,014. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

