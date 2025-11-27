British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 413.40 and last traded at GBX 407.03, with a volume of 8696282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.40.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 506 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 308 target price on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 424 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 433.25.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

