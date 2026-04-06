Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.05% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BR. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE BR traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.37. 232,470 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,567. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $155.54 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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