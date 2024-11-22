Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $230.30 and last traded at $230.24, with a volume of 943403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 60.90%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,572 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

