Brokers Issue Forecasts for Glaukos' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Glaukos' current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.17.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,115,340. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,921.28. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.07) from $(0.10), suggesting slightly better-than-expected longer-term momentum. Glaukos Research Page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.07) from $(0.10), suggesting slightly better-than-expected longer-term momentum. Positive Sentiment: The firm also improved its FY2026 loss estimate to $(0.65) per share from $(0.67), indicating a small improvement in expected full-year profitability. Glaukos Research Page

The firm also improved its FY2026 loss estimate to $(0.65) per share from $(0.67), indicating a small improvement in expected full-year profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks lifted its FY2028 EPS estimate to $1.56 from $1.68, a revision that points to slightly lower long-term expectations, though the outlook remains profitable. Glaukos Research Page

Zacks lifted its FY2028 EPS estimate to $1.56 from $1.68, a revision that points to slightly lower long-term expectations, though the outlook remains profitable. Negative Sentiment: Near-term estimates were cut for Q2 2026 to $(0.29) from $(0.24) and for Q3 2026 to $(0.16) from $(0.15), reflecting softer expected earnings in the coming quarters. Glaukos Research Page

Near-term estimates were cut for Q2 2026 to $(0.29) from $(0.24) and for Q3 2026 to $(0.16) from $(0.15), reflecting softer expected earnings in the coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2026 EPS was also nudged down to $(0.02) from $(0.01), while FY2027 estimates were reduced to $0.38 from $0.42, which may weigh on sentiment around the stock’s forward earnings trajectory. Glaukos Research Page

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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